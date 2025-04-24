Aiman and Minal Khan reveal fitness habits and first paycheck story

Popular actresses Aiman and Minal Khan recently opened up about their fitness routines and early career experiences. They shared that they don’t follow strict diets or have personal trainers.

Instead, both sisters spend at least one hour daily exercising at home. They often motivate each other through video calls during workouts. Their routine is simple but consistent.

They also shared a surprising story about their first earnings in showbiz. At first, they didn’t know they would get paid for acting jobs.

Later, they discovered someone else was collecting their payments. After their father intervened, they finally received their first cheque — Rs30,000 for an advertisement.