Pakistan closes airspace to Indian flights amid rising tensions

Pakistan has officially shut its airspace to all Indian-registered flights, both civil and military. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a NOTAM following the National Security Committee’s decision, citing growing tensions with India.

The airspace ban applies to Indian-owned and leased aircraft under Indian control. The restriction will last at least one month and may be extended depending on the situation.

This move is expected to heavily affect Indian airlines. On average, 70 to 100 Indian flights cross Pakistani airspace daily, especially on routes to the Middle East and Europe.

Major carriers like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet will now face longer flight times and higher fuel costs. Aviation experts say the closure could cost Indian airlines millions of rupees each day.