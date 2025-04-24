Analysts question India’s response, timing of Pahalgam attack amid rising tensions

India quickly blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists in Kashmir. The Modi government responded within hours by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, reducing diplomatic ties, and closing border crossings.

Analysts criticized the swift reaction, noting it mirrored the Pulwama incident of 2019. Despite a lesser-known group claiming responsibility, India shifted focus to Pakistan. Experts also pointed out the timing of the attack, which coincided with U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit.

Defence experts said the incident revealed possible security lapses within India. They warned that India was repeating past mistakes and escalating tensions without clear evidence. Pakistan, meanwhile, strongly denied involvement and called for a national security meeting.

Experts like Hassan Akbar stressed that suspending the treaty threatens regional stability. They urged Pakistan to raise the issue globally and protect its water rights. As tensions rise, analysts say both nations must avoid actions that could lead to conflict.