OpenAI eyes chrome amid google monopoly trial

OpenAI has shown interest in buying Google Chrome if it’s forced to sell due to the ongoing U.S. antitrust case. Nick Turley from OpenAI revealed this during a court testimony supporting the U.S. government’s effort to challenge Google’s market dominance.

The Justice Department argues that Google’s control over online search and browsers like Chrome creates an unfair monopoly. Chrome currently holds 64% of the global browser market, far ahead of Safari’s 21%.

Google denied plans to sell Chrome and called the case harmful to innovation. Meanwhile, OpenAI noted that it had previously offered a partnership to use Google search in ChatGPT, which Google declined.

Now aligned with Microsoft, OpenAI is expanding its reach beyond AI chatbots. It’s also exploring launching a social network, potentially competing with X (formerly Twitter), as the tech world watches this case closely.