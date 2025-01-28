A Tale of Two Policies

After the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan in 2021, approximately 25,000 Afghan nationals who had worked with NATO, fled Afghanistan fearing their lives. Pakistan allowed these individuals a temporary stay upon the Biden administration’s assurance of resettling the refugees in the US through programs like the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) and the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).

However, the newly elected President, Donald Trump, has suspended the refugee program, leaving the Afghan individuals stranded in Pakistan. The decision has also left Pakistan in limbo as the new US administration is not likely to show any flexibility in this case while Pakistan is also not in a position to host these refugees for long, considering its increasing security and economic predicaments.

Keeping the promise, he made during the election campaign regarding a crackdown on illegal immigration, Trump has also ordered a deportation operation. So far, the US authorities have arrested 538 migrants and deported hundreds to their home countries. Pakistan’s decision to repatriate the Afghan refugees in 2023 was met with sheer criticism from Western world.

Neither the world nor the Taliban administration acknowledged Pakistan’s generosity of feeding and accommodating the Afghans for decades despite the cost it had to pay in terms of security challenges and increased unemployment. Though the repatriation decision was purely a strategic national security move, driven by the mounting evidence regarding the increasing involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorism activities, Pakistan faced immense pressure from the world powers. Resultantly, the second phase of repatriation, which was set to start in the mid-2024, still remains suspended.

Pakistan’s policy of “repatriation” offered a dignified exit to Afghans; transit centres were established for people and they were provided with free meals, shelter and medical facilities. Contrary to Pakistan’s “humane strategy”, the “deportation” strategy adopted by Trump’s administration, is perceived as more humiliating. Human rights organizations, particularly Amnesty International, which raised hue and cry over Pakistan’s decision has remained conspicuously muted on the USA’s decision. Their selective activism undermines their credibility and reveals how poorer countries are disproportionately judged while the wealthier ones get a free pass.

While the Western countries like America, despite having resources and infrastructure to accommodate the migrants, can close borders in the favour of their national interest, the economically-struggling countries like Pakistan also possess the right to put their house in order.

The world powers must recognize this and endorse the second phase of repatriation of Afghan nationals. Moreover, the Trump administration should work with Pakistan and devise a viable solution for the refugees who were promised accommodation by the previous US President. Pakistan, clearly, does not have the capacity to shoulder this burden anymore.

