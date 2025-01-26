PSG’s Luis Enrique targets Champions League playoffs

Paris St Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Stade de Reims on Saturday after Ousmane Dembele’s second-half strike was cancelled out by Keito Nakamura’s although they stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points.

PSG started brightly with Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos looking to open the scoring although Reims also threatened with Nakamura’s shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as both sides created chances in a lively first half.

The hosts broke the deadlock two minutes after the break with a left-foot shot by Dembele assisted by new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first game under Luis Enrique.

Reims continued to press and Nakamura equalised in the 56th after a quick counter-attack by Marshall Munetsi.

The French champions failed to find a winner despite efforts by substitute Bradley Barcola and Vitinha in the dying minutes.

“It was a complicated game. Reims are a good team,” said Kvaratskhelia. “We could have won, we had a lot of chances, but we have to keep working and the results will follow.