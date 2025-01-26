Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards

Liam Payne will be honoured with a special tribute at this year’s BRIT Awards. A source tipped The Sun, “The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz.”

“It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already under way about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable.”

The insider added that the late singer “loved” the annual music event having both attended and performed in the past and will “forever be part of the show’s history”.

According to the publication’s source, the special tribute would also see the reunion of Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson on stage for the first time in 10 years.

They last performed together in March 2015 in Hong Kong during their On The Road Again Tour.

MailOnline have contacted representatives of the Brit Awards for comment.

Liam Payne, who had struggled with substance abuse and mental illness throughout his career, died on October 16, 2024 at the age of 31.

He fell from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.