Biden turned down Dr Aafia clemency plea, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that former US President Joe Biden had rejected Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition.

IHC bench, headed by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, heard the petition regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release and return to Pakistan.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, revealed that the United States had also turned down a proposed prisoner swap arrangement with Pakistan.

The court was further informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted a report responding to the court’s queries, including information about the foreign visits of the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

It was noted, however, that the Pakistani ambassador in the US had not attended meetings regarding Dr. Aafia’s case.

Expressing concern over the lack of progress, Justice Sardar Ejaz remarked, “The US is showing us our worth.” The judge also criticized the US administration, drawing a comparison between Biden’s pardoning of his son’s sentence and the denial of clemency for Dr. Aafia, a Pakistani citizen.

The IHC adjourned the hearing for two weeks, with further deliberations expected.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case began in 2003 after the capture of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), Al-Qaeda’s 9/11 mastermind. Siddiqui, reportedly married to KSM’s nephew, disappeared with her children in Karachi, later earning the title “Lady Al-Qaeda” due to alleged links with Al-Qaeda.

In 2008, she was arrested in Afghanistan, allegedly carrying sodium cyanide and plans for attacks on US targets. During interrogation, Siddiqui reportedly wrestled hold of a US soldier’s rifle and attempted to shoot US agents. She was wounded in the process and later showed signs of severe mistreatment. Siddiqui’s son was released in Afghanistan, while her other two children’s whereabouts remain unknown. In 2010, she was convicted of attempted murder in the US and sentenced to 86 years, though she was never charged with direct ties to terrorism.