Fatwa declares aerial firing, one-wheeling, kite flying un-Islamic

In light of Islamic jurisprudence, Pakistan’s leading seminary, Darul Iftah Jamia Naeemia has issued a Fatwa, declaring one-wheeling, aerial firing and kite flying against Sharia (Islamic laws) and a sin.

The Fatwa was issued at the request of Lahore police, who sought guidance about the matter related to wheelie, aerial firing and kite flying from the religious scholars in light of Sharia as dozens of people lost their lives due to metal strings, stray bullets and one-wheeling.

Referring to the teachings of the religion, the Fatwa reads: “Preservation of human life is utmost priority in Islam.” The Fatwa urged the people to comply with the state’s laws aimed at protecting lives, properties and honour of the citizens.

“Aerial firing is not only extravagance but also creates panic among the people. It can also become a cause of death of anybody,” reads the Fatwa, adding that the acts were against the law, and Sharia.

Quoting several Quranic verses and Hadiths, the religious scholars declared these acts “haram” [forbidden].

At least 26 people sustained bullet injuries on the New Year in Karachi alone this month.

The development came a day after the Punjab Assembly imposed a complete ban on kite flying across the province. The bill also suggested severe penalties for violation by enacting the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act, 2024. Individuals caught flying kites will face a three to five year imprisonment or a fine of Rs2 million, or both, according to the amendments. Failure to pay the fine could result in an additional year of imprisonment, it added.