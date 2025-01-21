Trump’s 2025 Inauguration

Donald Trump’s second inauguration speech was vintage Trump: bold, polarizing, and packed with promises to redefine America’s future. But beneath the fiery rhetoric lies a clear shift in priorities that could ripple across the globe, impacting energy markets, geopolitics, and societal norms.

Unlike the outdoor pomp and pageantry of past inaugurations, this year’s ceremony was held indoors-an unprecedented move attributed to “security concerns.” The decision sparked speculation about lingering tensions in Washington and underscored the deep divides in American society. Yet the event still drew a high-profile crowd, including billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison, whose presence symbolized the uneasy alliance between Trump’s pro-business policies and their ambitious visions for technology and energy.

Promises That Will Reshape America and the World

Gone was the “American carnage” of 2017. Instead, Trump heralded the dawn of a “golden age,” with energy independence, cultural conservatism, and sovereignty at its core. His declaration that fossil fuels are “America’s ticket to prosperity” sets the stage for a full-scale pivot away from green energy, putting the US at odds with the global push for sustainability.

If his 2017 speech was about undoing globalism, the 2025 address is about doubling down on America’s dominance – on its terms.

Trump’s rollback on green initiatives threatens to unravel progress in renewable energy across the US Over the past decade, America has emerged as a leader in green technology, from wind and solar energy projects to electric vehicles and carbon capture innovation. By doubling down on oil and gas, Trump risks not only derailing this momentum but also widening the gap between nations committed to net-zero goals and those clinging to fossil fuels.

His timing is critical: COP30 is set to take place later this year in Brazil, a country battling its tensions between deforestation and sustainability. World leaders are under immense pressure to turn the pledges of previous climate conferences into action. Trump’s retreat from green energy could embolden other nations to stall their commitments, risking a domino effect on global climate goals.

Yet, Trump’s speech indirectly underscores a growing frustration with the lack of results from these high-profile summits. Billions have been spent, and countless promises made, yet the world is far from meeting its climate targets. As nations prepare for COP30, Trump’s fossil-fuel agenda may serve as a rallying cry for leaders to move beyond rhetoric and deliver tangible results.

A Stand on Global Power Plays

Trump’s address wasn’t just about energy-it reflected his broader geopolitical ambitions. He aimed at China, accusing it of exploiting trade and labour imbalances while warning against its growing influence in Latin America. Specifically, he promised to reclaim US dominance over the Panama Canal, a vital shipping route he claimed had fallen under “unnecessary foreign influence.”

This rhetoric signals a sharper focus on countering China’s global ambitions, particularly its Belt and Road Initiative, which has extended Beijing’s economic reach across the developing world. Trump’s vow to protect US interests in Panama reflects a broader strategy to challenge China’s influence in key regions.

Cultural Conservatism and Domestic Policies

By declaring that “there are only two genders,” Trump reignited cultural battles that have polarized America for years. While this rhetoric resonates deeply with his conservative base, it adds fuel to an already divisive debate on inclusion and identity.

Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” reflects his nationalist approach, one that reclaims symbols of power but risks alienating regional allies. Meanwhile, his promise to release classified files, including JFK assassination documents, and reinstate military personnel with full back pay, plays directly to his base, painting him as a leader who prioritizes justice and transparency.

A Global Realignment

Trump’s non-interventionist tone, particularly his hints at reducing US involvement in Ukraine, signals a shift in American foreign policy. For allies in Europe and NATO, this could mean stepping up efforts to counter Russia’s aggression. Meanwhile, his silence on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict suggests a continuation of past policies favouring Israel, leaving Palestinians with fewer options for international advocacy.

If his 2017 speech was about undoing globalism, the 2025 address is about doubling down on America’s dominance – on its terms. From releasing long-guarded secrets to redefining national priorities, Trump’s second term promises to shake the foundations of both domestic and international politics.

Whether his vision will usher in a “golden age” or a global realignment remains to be seen. What is clear is this: the world will feel the impact of this presidency in ways that are as transformative as they are unpredictable.

The writer is a climate change advocate, global professional, and prolific writer.