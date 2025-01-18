Atlantic Tragedy

The recent tragedy in the Atlantic, where 44 Pakistanis are among the 50 feared dead in a catastrophic boat journey to Spain, has sent shockwaves through the nation, raising poignant questions about the desperate circumstances that drive individuals to gamble their lives in search of better prospects. Despite its long list of constraints, Pakistan can surely not fare that badly on an economic scale that thousands, that thousands, if not tens of thousands, of its young men, keep aiming for the treacherous waters just to get out of home.

The allure of a better life abroad may become an irresistible temptress; however, the sobering reality is that the recurring pattern of boat capsizes serves as a chilling reminder of the risks. Human traffickers exploit the vulnerable, luring them with false promises of safety and prosperity, while governments appear reluctant or unable to implement the protective mechanisms required to safeguard these lives.

Nevertheless, the state’s response is still just as predictable today as in the past: expressions of grief, a few knee-jerk crackdowns, and a commitment to enhance cooperation with international agencies. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been vocal about these concerns, and it is likely that government agencies will intensify their efforts against smuggling rackets for a few days, only for the big sharks to continue their operations unhindered.

The horrors of 2023, when hundreds of migrants drowned in the Mediterranean’s deadliest disaster when an overcrowded vessel sank off the Greek coastline are etched fresh in our memories. Hence, the nation deserved robust, concrete measures aimed at addressing the socio-economic conditions that drive people to become refugees in their homeland.

Isn’t it high time that Islamabad implements sustainable strategies that tackle the root causes of this migration crisis, ensuring that future generations do not feel compelled to take such desperate measures? The loss of these lives cannot be in vain. *