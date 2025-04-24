Etihad Town Reaches Sialkot: A Trustworthy Real Estate Brand Redefining Urban Living



Etihad Town, acclaimed for its dedication to excellence, clarity, and punctual project delivery, has emerged as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand. With a successful track record in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan, Etihad Town continues to set new benchmarks in urban development, winning the trust of investors and homeowners across the nation.

Continuing its journey of excellence, Etihad Town proudly announces the launch of its latest endeavor — Etihad Town Sialkot. Strategically located on the high-potential Sialkot Daska Road, just two minutes from the Motorway Interchange, this development offers unmatched accessibility and exceptional growth prospects.

The grand launch event was led by Etihad Town’s esteemed leadership — Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and Chief Executive Officer Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan. The Chairman and Executive Director addressed the gathering, outlining the project’s strategic importance and the company’s future vision. Their consistent leadership has cemented Etihad Town as a household name in Pakistan’s real estate space.

One of the event’s highlights was the unveiling of Etihad Town Sialkot’s TVC, featuring stars Mikaal Zulfiqar and Vasay Chaudhry, who also joined the stage. The event welcomed key Strategic Sales Partners, leading Investors, and respected Clients from all over Pakistan — a reflection of the project’s immense value and widespread interest.

The project offers residential and commercial plots, catering to the needs of both investors and home buyers. Remarkably, development work is already underway, showcasing Etihad Town’s long-standing commitment to timely and efficient project execution.

Etihad Town Sialkot introduces a highly flexible 3-year payment plan with no hidden development charges — a testament to the company’s transparent dealings. Furthermore, the project holds full approval from all relevant government departments, ensuring complete investor confidence.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan stated:

“Etihad Town is not just about building housing societies — it’s about building trust, communities, and the future. With the launch of Etihad Town Sialkot, we are bringing the same quality and commitment that we’re known for in Lahore. We are here to deliver, and we are here to stay.”

As Sialkot rapidly transforms into a booming residential and economic center, Etihad Town Sialkot stands out as a reliable and trustworthy investment — delivered by a brand that fulfills every promise it makes.