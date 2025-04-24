AJK PM warns India of strong reply to any aggression

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwarul Haq warned India against any border aggression, saying Pakistan will respond decisively if provoked. He made the statement while addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Haq accused India of using deceptive tactics and pushing a false narrative about the Pahalgam attack. He also warned that India might use third parties to create unrest in Azad Kashmir, but any such move would be met with force.

He further claimed that India has been committing “water aggression” for over a year by diverting water from rivers like Poonch and Neelum. Haq called this part of New Delhi’s broader strategy against Pakistan.

The AJK leader praised Pakistan’s military and reaffirmed Azad Kashmir’s right to defend itself under the UN Charter. He stressed that India would regret any misadventure, especially given Pakistan’s nuclear capability.