Munro and Rizwan fined for on-field clash during PSL match

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Muhammad Rizwan have been fined 30% of their match fees. Both players were found guilty of breaching the HBL PSL Code of Conduct during a heated moment in Match 10.

The incident happened in the 10th over when Munro made a gesture toward bowler Iftikhar Ahmed. Rizwan stepped in, leading to a verbal exchange between the two players on the field.

Match referee Ali Naqvi handed out the penalties after both Munro and Rizwan admitted their actions. They were charged under Article 2.13 for personal abuse during a match.

The PCB confirmed that the on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown, reported the issue. It also stressed its commitment to discipline and fair play in the tournament.