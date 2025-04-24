Maryam Aurangzeb injured in multi-car crash near Defence road

Maryam Aurangzeb Maryam Aurangzeb’s car was hit by another vehicle near Defence Road in Lahore on Thursday. The crash involved several other cars as well. Maryam Aurangzeb and her mother were inside the vehicle when the accident happened. Rescue teams reached the scene quickly after the collision.

She received a minor injury near her eye and a bruise on her face, but her condition remains stable, officials confirmed. Her mother was reportedly unharmed.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, traffic remained slow in the area due to the multi-vehicle crash.