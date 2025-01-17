The Heavy Toll of Lahore’s Air Quality on Undergrad Students’ Mental Health

Lahore, a city known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and bustling streets, has a less glamorous side that is becoming impossible to ignore—its poor air quality. As the city faces rising pollution levels, particularly in the winter months, its young population, especially undergrad students, finds itself caught between the toll that poor air quality takes on their physical and mental well-being. For many students in Lahore, adding on the stress and anxiety of students.

In recent years, Lahore has frequently been ranked among the most polluted cities in the world, with high levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) and smog filling the air. Students at universities face the harsh reality of not just academic deadlines, but the suffocating air that surrounds them. The constant exposure to pollutants can cause respiratory issues, irritate the eyes, and make it harder for students to concentrate.

Yet, the effects of poor air quality aren’t just physical. They seep into the emotional and psychological lives of young adults. For many, the stress of exams, assignments, and social pressures is compounded by the inability to escape the polluted environment. It’s a psychological trap—students are physically constrained by their surroundings and mentally worn out by the constant concern about their health.

Moreover, for those who have to commute long distances to attend classes or work on projects, the exposure to air pollution is almost inescapable. During smog-heavy months, even wearing masks provides little relief, as the pollution seeps into every corner of the city. The constant fog of smog not only blurs the skyline of Lahore but also clouds the mental clarity of students, making it difficult for them to focus on their studies, think clearly, or engage in meaningful social activities.

The link between air pollution and cognitive function is becoming clearer with every study conducted. When the body is under stress due to poor air quality, it becomes harder to retain information, solve complex problems, and think critically—all essential skills for university students. This results in a vicious cycle: students are stressed because they can’t focus on their studies, which in turn affects their grades and overall performance, adding another layer of anxiety to their already overloaded lives.

Additionally, a lack of outdoor recreational spaces due to poor air quality means students have fewer opportunities to engage in physical activity, which has long been known to reduce stress and anxiety. Many students turn to indoor activities like gaming or binge-watching shows, but these often fail to provide the same relief that a simple walk or jog in clean air could offer. The absence of fresh air not only affects physical health but leaves students feeling lethargic, drained, and mentally foggy.

The question, then, is how students can cope with this added strain. Many young people in Lahore have begun to embrace indoor solutions, from air purifiers to masks, but these are only short-term fixes. Some have turned to mindfulness techniques like meditation or yoga, while others rely on social networks to share their frustrations and find solace in solidarity.

Yet, these coping mechanisms, while valuable, are not long-term solutions. What Lahore’s students desperately need is a collective effort to address the root cause—the city’s air quality. Government intervention, stricter regulations on emissions, promotion of cleaner energy, and public awareness campaigns are all steps in the right direction. Until then, however, the mental toll on students continues to grow.

Lahore’s air quality crisis is not just a matter of physical health; it’s a pressing issue for the mental well-being of its young adults. For undergrad students, already burdened with the weight of academic expectations, the added stress of living in a city plagued by pollution only amplifies their anxiety and affects their ability to perform. As a society, we must recognize that the air we breathe directly impacts the minds of the future generation.

Lahore’s youth have the potential to shape the future of the city and the country, but only if they are given the chance to do so in an environment conducive to their well-being. If we want Lahore’s students to succeed, we must ensure they can breathe easy—both in terms of air quality and mental health. Only then can they truly flourish in the classroom and beyond.

BY USHNA REHMAN