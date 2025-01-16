Bilawal ‘invited’ to US President-elect Trump’s inauguration

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been invited to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20 in personal capacity, claimed well-placed sources on Wednesday. The PPP chairman would depart for Washington in next few days to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump. Besides Bilawal, the US president-elect also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other global leaders to his inauguration in Washington. It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Co-chairman and incumbent President Asif Ali Zardari had attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of then US president-elect Trump in Washington, DC in 2017.