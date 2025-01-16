Govt vows to resolve Balochistan missing persons issue

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has assured that the issue of missing persons in Balochistan will be addressed in line with the legal framework and relevant laws. Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday in response to Senator Kamran Murtaza, the minister revealed that the government has recently established a commission to tackle this critical matter. He highlighted that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the provincial government but added that the concerns raised will be conveyed to the interior minister to ensure swift resolution. The government remains committed to addressing this pressing human rights issue effectively.