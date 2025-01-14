Shoaib Akhtar bumps into Shahid Kapoor in UAE

A surprising encounter between Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor at the opening ceremony of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE has gone viral on social media.

The ceremony, which took place on Sunday, featured performances by Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Bajwa and others.

Shoaib Akhtar took to Instagram to share a video of his interaction with Shahid Kapoor, describing it as “lovely.” The video shows the two exchanging warm smiles and engaging in a brief conversation, with Harbhajan Singh also joining in. The trio were seen chatting and laughing together, with Shahid Kapoor patting Harbhajan Singh on the shoulder and shaking hands with Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar captioned the video, “Lovely running into @shahidkapoor at @ilt20official . #allinforcricket #entertheepic #KabirSingh @harbhajan3.” The video has been widely shared and viewed on social media. Shahid Kapoor performed at the opening ceremony of ILT202 with Deva’s lead cast. He performed to Marji Chaa Maalik and Aala Re Aala Deva Aala. Shahid and Pooja Hegde were also seen performing the hook step of Bhasad Macha song from Deva.

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor will play a brilliant yet rebellious police officer in Deva, while Pooja Hegde stars opposite him as a journalist. The film also features Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.