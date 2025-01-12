Justin Baldoni’s lawyer reacts to Ryan Reynolds’ diss in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer is taking issue with Deadpool & Wolverine. While discussing the It Ends With Us star and director’s legal troubles with costar Blake Lively, Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman commented on what he believes was a dig at his client made by Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds in the 2024 Marvel movie that Reynolds produced and starred in.

Fans on social media had pointed out that the character of Nicepool-played by Reynolds in the film-bore a resemblance to Baldoni with his man bun, a hairstyle the 40-year-old wore for years until 2023.

In the movie, Nicepool commented on his female counterpart Ladypool, saying to Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, “Oh my goodness, wait til you’ve seen Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too and can’t even tell.” Deadpool responds, “I don’t think you’re supposed to say that,” to which Nicepool says, “That’s OK. I identify as a feminist.” Freeman was shown the clip by Megyn Kelly during an interview posted to her YouTube Jan. 7 and asked what he made of the movie moment.

“What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni,” Freeman said. “You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously, you file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke.”

According to Freeman, there was “no question it relates to Justin,” adding that the “hair bun” and “the comment about the pregnancy” made it “pretty obvious what’s being done.” “But again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed,” he continued, “you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue.”

E! News has reached out to Reynolds and Lively for comment, but has not heard back.

Although neither has commented on the scene in question, Lively’s team recently slammed “more attacks” from Baldoni, who filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for libel over an article detailing an alleged smear campaign against the Lively following her sexual harassment allegations. In her complaint filed at the end of December, she accused Baldoni of harassment, as well as criticizing her body after giving birth to son Olin in 2023. “This is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation,” Lively’s lawyers said in a statement to E! News Jan. 6, noting that allegations made in Lively’s initial complaint were “serious claims of sexual harassment and retaliation.”