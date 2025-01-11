Shaheed ZAB Expressway is a roadmap for development: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway is not merely a state-of-the-art road but a roadmap for development. This expressway serves as a vital connection between the urban hub of Karachi and the M-9 Motorway.

In a statement, the Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway will ensure smooth and uninterrupted access to the highway. The Sindh government’s state-of-the-art expressway will benefit businesses, passengers, and industries alike. He said that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway will reduce pressure on Karachi’s road network, lower fuel consumption, and cut travel times by up to fifty percent. Additionally, it will enhance connectivity within Karachi and to key industrial and commercial hubs such as Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that improved access to the industrial zones, including the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and Pakistan Steel Mills, will boost investment opportunities.

He stated that the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Expressway, designed to world-class standards as a high-speed corridor, represents a significant advancement in travel innovation. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government remains dedicated to fostering economic growth and urban development.