KE removes over 301 illegal connections in Baldia

The K-Electric (KE), in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, continues its crackdown against electricity theft and defaulters. The power utility carried out operations in the Baldia IBC areas, including Iqbal Road, Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, and Turk Colony, removing over 301 illegal connections (kundas), weighing a total of 480 kilograms from its infrastructure.

In addition, last year K-Electric conducted around 4,500 kunda removal drives in Baldia cluster, removing over 30,000 illegal connections (kundas), weighing approximately 60,000 kilograms.

These illegal connections violate safety standards, damaging K-Electric’s infrastructure and posing serious safety risks to residents. The operation aims at reducing losses caused by electricity theft and create a safer community by eliminating such hazards.

Currently, 70% of K-Electric’s network is exempt from loadshedding. Efforts are underway to reduce losses in high-theft areas. Electricity theft and unpaid bills are the two main factors that determine loadshedding durations in an area. Areas with lower losses experience little to no loadshedding, highlighting the benefits of responsible electricity use and timely bill payments.

In 2024, K-Electric intensified its anti-theft efforts, conducting around 25,000 kunda removal drives across Karachi to combat electricity theft. These targeted operations resulted in the removal of more than 250,000 kundas, weighing around 350,000 kilograms of illegal wiring.

K-Electric appeals to its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure timely payment of bills. These actions are necessary for uninterrupted power supply across the city. While K-Electric continues its campaign against theft, the utility emphasizes that eliminating such illegal activities should be a top priority for the government to ensure sustainable energy for everyone.