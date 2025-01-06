Punjab CM salutes freedom struggle of oppressed Kashmiris

Right to Self-Determination Day is a day to salute the struggle for freedom of the oppressed Kashmiris, said Chief Minister Punjab in her message on Kashmir’s Right to Self-Determination Day. She added, “Pakistan will continue to fully support the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.” She highlighted, “The government of Pakistan is highlighting the Kashmir cause at all relevant forums.” Madam Chief Minister said, “The United Nations recognized the right of Kashmiris to self-determination on January 5, 1949.” She added, “International community should play its role in providing legitimate rights to the Kashmiri people.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Kashmiri brothers and sisters have been facing Indian atrocities and barbarity for decades.” She added, “We pay rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on Right to Self-Determination Day.” Madam Chief Minister said, “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and the struggle of Kashmiri people is our own struggle.” She added, “The day is not far when the sun of freedom for Kashmir will rise with warmth.”