Maryam launches livestock card for women, with a Rs 2bln package for rural women across the province

In a landmark initiative aimed at empowering rural women and enhancing Punjab’s agricultural economy, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday launched the Livestock Card, along with a 2-billion-rupee package for rural women across the province.

This groundbreaking project is designed to provide economic independence to over 11,000 women in 12 districts by offering free cows and buffaloes for livestock farming. Through this initiative, rural women will gain access to resources that allow them to sustain themselves and their families.

Speaking at the launch event, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed the importance of supporting women in rural areas, saying, “We cannot overlook the women living in villages. Prosperity is every rural queen’s right.” She highlighted that the program would not only create dignified employment for rural women but also contribute significantly to the local economy by increasing milk and meat production for both domestic consumption and export.

The project, which includes the Chief Minister’s Livestock Project, will see the distribution of free cows and buffaloes to women in districts such as Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan. Additionally, women in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu will also benefit from the program.

In addition to livestock, the initiative includes a comprehensive support system for farmers. The CM Livestock Card will grant farmers access to interest-free loans of 27,000 rupees per animal, benefiting a total of 80,000 livestock farmers. The initiative will also provide access to high-quality feed, mineral mixtures, and silage, valued at up to 270,000 rupees, available for purchase from registered dealers.

To further enhance the management of livestock care, the initiative introduces an Animal Identity Traceability System. It also offers free services such as animal insemination, digging, and feed testing, alongside a helpline and online registration for easy access.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her commitment to supporting livestock farmers, stating, “We will fully support Punjab’s livestock farmers.” She also emphasized that the long-term benefits of increased milk and meat production would not only meet local demand but also strengthen the province’s export potential.