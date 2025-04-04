PM Shehbaz praises Ramadan relief package team, highlights digital wallet success

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the team behind the Ramadan Relief Package for their excellent performance. He praised the efforts of government institutions like the State Bank of Pakistan, BISP, PTA, and NADRA. He noted that the introduction of a digital wallet system helped ensure funds reached the deserving in a transparent and efficient manner. He also instructed that this model be used for future government schemes.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Ramadan Relief Package was rolled out across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative aimed to deliver aid without discrimination. He appreciated the role of various institutions that helped make the package transparent and accessible for all.

During a review meeting, it was revealed that 79% of the funds had already been distributed through the digital wallet system. The package saw a significant number of digital transactions, with 19 lakh digital payments made. Over 9 million digital wallets were used, marking a key step toward Pakistan’s vision of becoming a Digital Nation.

The meeting also discussed the 1,273 complaints received, with prompt actions taken to address them. In addition, women and special individuals were actively included in the distribution process. The government ran an extensive awareness campaign through various media channels to ensure widespread knowledge of the package.