Trump introduces $5 million “gold card” for wealthy immigrants

President Donald Trump has launched a new initiative aimed at wealthy immigrants. He unveiled a redesigned “gold card” that costs $5 million. This card offers a pathway to American residency for high-net-worth individuals. The announcement came aboard Air Force One as global markets reacted negatively to Trump’s tariff plan.

The new metallic card features Trump’s image and grants “green card-plus” privileges. Holders can live and work in the United States with added benefits. Trump stated, “For $5 million, this could be yours. It’s the gold card — the Trump card.” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick mentioned that they sold 1,000 cards in just one week, raising $5 billion in a single day.

This program replaces the existing EB-5 investor visa system and distinguishes itself by exempting cardholders from US taxes on foreign income. Trump initially suggested this concept in February, pitching it as a faster alternative to the lengthy EB-5 process. Foreigners can now “buy in” to US residency, especially as immigration rules tighten.

Lutnick emphasized that applicants must still undergo vetting to ensure they are “wonderful, world-class, global citizens.” He mentioned that funds collected from the program would help reduce the federal deficit. Despite the market turmoil, Trump remains optimistic, comparing the economy to “a sick patient” poised for recovery.