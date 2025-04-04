Hyundai set to revolutionize Pakistan’s SUV market with Tucson Hybrid Launch

Hyundai is set to launch a new, high-spec hybrid version of the Tucson in Pakistan. The company recently teased the arrival of an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Hybrid, promising “unstoppable power.” This move is expected to increase competition in the country’s growing SUV market. The teaser highlights the SUV’s potential for excellent performance and efficiency.

The possibility of a hybrid Tucson emerged in December 2024 when the model was spotted in Pakistan. At that time, Hyundai Nishat Motors stated that the car was privately imported, not an official release. However, with rivals like the Kia Sportage L already in the market, industry experts expected Hyundai to follow suit with an official launch.

According to sources, the upcoming Tucson Hybrid will feature the latest global generation. It is expected to come with a hybrid powertrain, multiple terrain modes, and an extended wheelbase for more space. Along with the performance upgrades, the vehicle will likely include a wide range of safety features, such as airbags, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, and several advanced driver assistance technologies.

The Tucson Hybrid is expected to include features like Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist. It will also offer parking assistance features like Rear View Monitor with dynamic guidance. If launched with these specifications, the Tucson Hybrid would provide a tech-filled, fuel-efficient option for Pakistani consumers, strengthening Hyundai’s position in the hybrid SUV market.