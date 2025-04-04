Sindh CM vows to protect province’s water rights amid canal controversy

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has committed to defending Sindh’s interests regarding six proposed canals on the Indus River. This commitment comes after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir launched the Cholistan project on February 15. The $3.3 billion Green Pakistan Initiative aims to irrigate south Punjab lands but has sparked strong opposition in Sindh.

The people of Sindh fear that these canals will reduce their water share from the Indus River. Early opposition came from Sindhi nationalist parties, and now the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has also voiced concerns. In March, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution against the canal project, emphasizing the need to protect local water resources.

At a media briefing in Sukkur, Shah stated that the PPP stands firmly against the canals, perceiving them as harmful to Sindh. He pointed out that no funds are yet allocated for the project. Shah also mentioned that any water initiative must receive approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI), according to Article 155 of the Constitution.

Challenging the feasibility of the canal project, Shah highlighted the severe water scarcity in Sindh. Between 1976 and 2022, 27 million acres of water flowed into the sea, leading to significant shortages. The CM assured that the PPP will continue its fight to protect Sindh’s rights.