BNP-M protest enters day seven amid internet suspension in Balochistan

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) continues its long march for the seventh day in Mastung’s Lak Pass area. The demonstration, led by party chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, demands the release of Mahrang Baloch, chairperson of the Committee for Missing Persons, and other political workers facing enforced disappearances.

Support for the protest has grown, with leaders from various political parties joining the sit-in. Notable figures, like PTI’s Salman Akram Raja and senior politician Sardar Latif Khosa, expressed solidarity. They condemned the disappearances in Balochistan and urged the government to act quickly to recover the missing individuals.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in Quetta and several areas of Balochistan. Officials cited security concerns for the disruption. However, BNP-M leaders claim the internet blackout aims to limit coverage of the protest.

Additionally, the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) has extended its support to the BNP-M’s cause. Party leader Nawabzada Gohram Bugti announced a rally from Dera Bugti to Quetta and Mastung today. This move further pressures authorities to address the issue of missing persons, which has sparked widespread unrest.