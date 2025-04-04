Pakistan joins China’s space program with historic astronaut training deal

Pakistan is set to send two astronauts for training in China as part of a historic agreement between the two countries. Shafaat Ali, Director of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), confirmed the development on Friday. This makes Pakistan the first foreign country to join China’s space station training program. The candidates will be selected based on merit, including their academic qualifications and physical fitness.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan signed an agreement with China to send astronauts for training. The selected candidates will be highly qualified individuals, including PhD holders, experienced pilots, and graduates who meet specific physical criteria. Ali emphasized that this program will help Pakistan strengthen its space capabilities and build stronger ties with China.

Ali further explained the rigorous three-stage selection process, which ensures only the most qualified individuals are chosen. The process will be completed by 2026, with astronauts preparing for scientific missions. These missions will cover various fields such as biological and medical sciences, space radiation, ecology, and astronomy. This collaboration marks a significant step for Pakistan in the global space community.

Ali expressed his gratitude to both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese government for this opportunity. He believes the astronaut training program will be a major leap forward for Pakistan’s space exploration efforts. This partnership will not only enhance Pakistan’s space research but also foster stronger relations with China.