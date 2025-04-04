Squid Game’s Oh Il Nam: O Yeong Su sentenced to prison for indecent assault

O Yeong Su, the 80-year-old South Korean actor famous for his role as Oh Il Nam (Player 001) in Netflix’s Squid Game, has been sentenced to one year in prison. This decision follows a guilty verdict for indecent assault, involving allegations from 2017. A woman who was a junior member of his theatre troupe accused him of forcibly hugging and kissing her on two occasions.

The prosecution characterized the incident as a significant abuse of power, detailing the emotional trauma the victim experienced. During the final hearing, prosecutors underscored the severe effects on the woman’s personal and professional life. They painted O Yeong Su as an influential figure who exploited his status to take advantage of a vulnerable colleague.

Despite the ruling, O Yeong Su has denied all charges. His legal team argued that the evidence against him relied primarily on the victim’s inconsistent testimony. They suggested that his public response to the allegations came only after he gained fame from Squid Game, implying a lack of credibility in the accusations.

In a heartfelt statement to the court, O Yeong Su expressed shame about his situation. He stated, “If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences.” Initially sentenced to eight months with probation, an appeal has resulted in a full one-year prison term. The final decision on the appeal will be announced on June 3. This case has sparked considerable debate in South Korea about accountability in the entertainment industry.