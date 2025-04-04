IMF team arrives in Pakistan for governance review

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Pakistan to review governance and corruption issues. The IMF team plans to meet with Pakistani officials starting Monday. Their main goal is to offer technical assistance that will strengthen Pakistan’s reform capacity.

During their visit, the IMF will review budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025-26. They will also negotiate technical support related to governance issues. Discussions will include strategies to improve tax revenue, control government spending, and finalize budget proposals with the Ministry of Finance.

The federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to be presented in the National Assembly in early June. This timing is crucial for ensuring that reforms and financial measures align with the budget.

Recently, the IMF praised the Pakistani government for its efforts in managing fiscal policies. They highlighted improvements in reducing public debt, controlling inflation, and maintaining price stability. Additionally, the IMF has established a new $1.3 billion arrangement with Pakistan under a 37-month bailout program.