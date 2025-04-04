Thatta cement launches 4.8MW wind power project for sustainable energy

Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) has marked a significant milestone by launching a 4.8MW wind power project at its plant in Thatta, Sindh. The company proudly announced this achievement in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday. The project was completed ahead of schedule and began operations on April 3, 2025.

With this new wind power project, THCCL’s total renewable energy capacity now stands at 9.8MW. This includes a 5MW solar installation along with the new wind power plant. The company emphasized that expanding its renewable energy sources strengthens its commitment to sustainable practices and reduces reliance on fossil fuels.

The growth of renewable energy is a global trend. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported a 15.1% increase in global renewable energy capacity last year. This growth is largely driven by China, but Pakistan is also seeing a shift toward alternative energy sources, particularly solar power.

In Pakistan, the rise of renewable energy has prompted discussions among decision-makers regarding its impact on the national grid. Despite stagnant electricity consumption, several projects are underway to use cheaper energy. For instance, last month, Tariq Corporation announced a 200KW solar power system, and Olympia Mills revealed plans for a 500KW off-grid solar project. These initiatives reflect a growing commitment to sustainable energy.