FBR boosts digital invoicing with new private integrators

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expanded its digital invoicing network by licensing two new private companies. This decision enhances the integration of electronic invoicing systems for retailers and businesses. With these additions, the total number of licensed private integrators will now reach three, including the existing official integrator, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

Currently, the only licensed private integrator is M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd from Karachi. The two new companies are expected to receive official approval soon, following standard procedural steps outlined in the relevant tax rules. This move aims to streamline the integration process and improve overall compliance.

PRAL will continue providing free integration services to registered businesses, including retailers. Their digital integration team actively engages with taxpayers to ensure smooth compliance with the FBR’s electronic invoicing system. This support is crucial for businesses adapting to new digital requirements.

This development follows a call for Expressions of Interest (EOIs) by the FBR’s Directorate of Digital Initiatives on March 10, 2024. The call was made under the amended Sales Tax and Income Tax Rules, emphasizing the importance of online business integration. The licensing committee has already submitted its recommendations to the Member Digital Initiatives, and the formal process for granting licenses is currently in progress.