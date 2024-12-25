FO defends military court verdicts after criticism by US, EU and UK

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, defended the recent verdicts delivered by military courts against civilians involved in the May 9 riots, stating that the trials were conducted “under a law enacted by the Parliament of Pakistan” and were in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Her remarks came hours after concerns were raised by the US State Department over the trial of civilians by military courts.

Last week, 25 civilians were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their involvement in violent attacks on military installations during the nationwide riots in May 2023.

The verdicts were hailed by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as “an important milestone in the dispensation of justice.”

In response to the international criticism, including from the United States, the European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK), who called for respect for the right to a fair trial and due process, Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to human rights.

She stressed that Pakistan’s legal system is in accordance with international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and provides remedies through judicial review by superior courts.

She also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to international human rights obligations and the principles of democracy, rule of law, and human rights. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to implementing its obligations under the GSP Plus scheme and core international human rights conventions.

This statement reflects Pakistan’s stance that the trials were conducted by its legal framework and international obligations, despite the international calls for transparency and adherence to fair trial standards.