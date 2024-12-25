PM inaugurates F-8 underpass completed in record 42 days

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the F-8 underpass – completed in record 42 days – to ease the traffic flow on two main arteries of the Federal Capital, Jinnah Avenue and 9th Avenue.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the F-8 underpass flanked by Ministers Senator Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, Members of National Assembly and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), the prime minister said it was a propitious moment that this underpass was successfully completed within 42 days after laying its foundation stone. PM Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of the interior minister and his team for setting a new record. “This is the fashion in which nations progress through day and night struggle,” he added.

The PM also felicitated Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, his team, and the contractor for achieving an unusual milestone.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the newly constructed underpass would help facilitate the traffic of the metropolis and the civic agency would also complete the Serena Chowk underpass in similar way. He also appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police for maintaining smooth flow of traffic on project site.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi appreciated the entire CDA team and congratulated Chairman CDA for completion of the F-8 underpass within 42 days.

He said that on the prime minister’s instructions the CDA would establish a nursery by March next year for providing low cost and quality plants to the residents of Capital. He acknowledged that the ICT Traffic Police did play a crucila role in maintaining vehicular traffic on the project site.