Carol of Canals

The ongoing row between Sindh and Punjab governments over new canals on the Indus River is both unfortunate and unnecessary. Every press conference by media tsars of both sides is dominated by the canal issue as the issue has turned into a political shouting match.

Every day both sides accuse each other instead of sitting down to find a fair solution. At a time when Pakistan is facing a serious economic crisis, political instability and rising law and order challenges, such distractions can only damage national unity.

The issue has united government, opposition and civil society for all right reasons. Sindh has raised genuine concerns as the province already suffers from a shortage of water. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says that new canals like the Cholistan and Greater Thal Canal Phase-II will further reduce Sindh’s share.

The PPP has even warned that if this issue continues to be an issue, it might quit the ruling coalition in Islamabad. Punjab should have addressed Sindh concern. But instead of answering these concerns, Punjab has accused Sindh of misreporting water flow data and stealing its share. These public allegations do not help anyone.

They only add fuel to the fire. Both sides need better water management not more canals. More than 40 percent of water is lost in our old leaking canal systems. Farmers in both provinces suffer due to poor planning and outdated infrastructure.

Fixing these systems would save far more water than any new canal could provide. The solution lies in transparency, cooperation and planning. The Council of Common Interests should immediately take up the matter.

It is the only platform where all provinces can speak and be heard. Building canals without consensus will only deepen divides. Let us not play politics with water. *