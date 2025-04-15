Over to Overseas

The political side of the government has risen to win over the overseas grounds, largely occupied by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan. In this regard, the incumbent government arranged the first-ever Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced new benefits for Pakistanis living abroad.

These include special courts to quickly solve their legal issues so as to make it easier for them to get justice without traveling to Pakistan. They can even file cases online.

Mr Sharif also shared plans for education and reserved 5 percent of seats in federal universities for the children of overseas Pakistanis. This means 500 out of 10,000 seats will be for them. Medical colleges will save 15 percent of their spots, helping 3,000 students. The government wants overseas Pakistanis to feel valued. They will get a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and women will get seven years. The Federal Board of Revenue will treat them as regular filers for business and banking. Every year, 15 overseas Pakistanis sending the most money home will receive civil awards. Pakistan got $4.1 billion in remittances in March 2025, showing how important these contributions are.

The three-day convention, held from April 13 to 15, 2025, welcomed overseas Pakistanis to share their concerns. Government desks at the event offered help with services like telecom.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority set up a stall to guide people on mobile registration, giving free 120-day phone activation for visitors. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir also spoke, praising overseas Pakistanis for their love for Pakistan. He called their move abroad a “brain gain,” not a loss, and shared support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The convention created a space for overseas Pakistanis to connect with officials, ensuring their voices shape better policies. It showed government’s commitment to solving their problems and making them feel at home regardless of border space. *