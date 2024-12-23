Arsenal winger Saka out for ‘many weeks’: Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says winger Bukayo Saka will miss “many weeks” with a hamstring injury.

The England attacker was forced off during Saturday’s 5-1 win against Crystal Palace and left Selhurst Park on crutches. Saka, 23, has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists across 24 games in all competitions this season.

“It’s not looking good,” said Arteta. “He’s going to be out for many weeks.

“It is what it is. He’s injured, we cannot change it. We’re going to use this time now to help him.”

Arteta said he was “putting some ideas together” to deal with Saka’s absence and Arsenal had experience in coping without key players having lost captain Martin Odegaard to injury this season.

Asked whether Saka had “torn” something in his hamstring, Arteta replied: “Yes. Probably there are ways to prevent the injury.

“There are a lot of factors. We are looking at everything and what we can do differently.”

Arteta said Saka was “gutted” and “really emotional” after discovering the severity of his injury.

Asked if the congested fixture list had played a part in Saka’s injury, Arteta replied: “It’s probably more the accumulation [of matches] as people like Declan [Rice] and Bukayo have played over 130 games in three seasons.”

The Spanish coach also confirmed that Raheem Sterling is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury.

“He is going to be out for weeks,” said Arteta. “He needs some further testing tomorrow.”

The Gunners next face Ipswich at Emirates Stadium in the league on 27 December (20:15 GMT kick-off).

Since his debut in November 2018, Saka has made 250 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 67 goals and providing 63 assists.

He scored 20 goals in 47 appearances last season, accounting for 17.7% of the 120 goals Arsenal managed in all competitions.

This season that percentage has dropped slightly, with Saka having netted nine of the Gunners’ 56 goals (16.1%). He has assisted 10 of Arsenal’s 34 Premier League goals.

In Saka’s 250 Arsenal matches, they have won 143 (57.2%), drawn 50 and lost 57. In the 73 matches Saka has missed since his debut, the Gunners have won 41 (56.2%), drawn 10 and lost 22.