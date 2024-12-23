Netherlands and UNFPA hail journey of women organizations

The Netherlands and UNFPA Pakistan, in collaboration with the School of Leadership Foundation (SoLF), recently hosted the concluding event of the Learning Network, a transformative initiative designed to empower 165 women and youth-led organizations across Pakistan.

The event marked the successful completion of a project that reached thousands of individuals, strengthening community-driven interventions and innovative capacity-building.

The Learning Network focused on several crucial themes, including mental health, sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), STI/HIV prevention, life skills-based education (LSBE), climate resilience, and gender-based violence (GBV), all with a special emphasis on safe programming. For the project, the initiative provided 11 digital training sessions that equipped participants with critical skills in social media strategies, financial management, project management, organizational governance, and advocacy.

This training empowered 165 organizations, including 16 working with refugee communities, to enhance their reach and improve operational efficiency.

Country Representative of UNFPA Pakistan, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, has praised the initiative’s profound impact, noting, “The Learning Network has strengthened the leadership and operational capacity of organizations that are at the forefront of community development. By investing in their growth, we are not just supporting their efforts-we are amplifying their ability to create lasting change in the lives of the people they serve. This initiative has set a new benchmark for collaborative development in Pakistan.”

A key highlight of the initiative was the intensive boot camp held in Islamabad, where 16 organizations from 12 districts gathered for in-depth training. The boot camp focused on vital issues such as reproductive health, mental well-being, and climate change, providing a platform for organizations to strategize and engage in discussions. With the support of grants, these organizations launched Community Action Projects (CAPs) that have positively impacted over 165,000 people, including 2,208 refugees. The CAPs addressed local challenges with tailored solutions, demonstrating the power of grassroots interventions.

In an effort to amplify the reach of their campaigns, 64 social media personnel from participating organizations completed a course on Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) e-modules. The training enabled participants to design and execute impactful digital campaigns across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The campaigns, numbering 64 in total, have engaged thousands of individuals, raising awareness on key social issues and tackling stigma.

The event brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including representatives from participating organizations, government officials, and development professionals. Attendees reflected on the success of the initiative, discussing strategies to sustain the momentum generated by the Learning Network. The event also showcased the remarkable projects initiated by these organizations, highlighting the positive changes they have brought to their communities.

Managing Director of SoLF, Mariyam Irfan, expressed her pride in the outcome, stating, “The Learning Network has demonstrated that strengthening local organizations leads to real, measurable impact. These organizations are now better equipped to address critical community issues, from mental health to climate resilience. We are confident that their efforts will continue to bring positive change, creating more empowered and resilient communities across Pakistan.”

As the Learning Network concludes, its legacy will persist through the empowered organizations and the lasting impact they will continue to make. This initiative represents a significant advancement in enhancing collaboration, improving organizational capacity, and addressing pressing social challenges in Pakistan.

The Learning Network initiative, backed by the Netherlands, UNFPA Pakistan, and SoLF, represents a landmark effort in empowering women and youth-led organizations, building their capacity, and enabling them to drive positive change within their communities. By fostering collaboration and supporting local leaders, the initiative aims to create sustainable solutions for the challenges facing Pakistan’s diverse communities.