Minority Youth Festival: A splendid display of interfaith harmony at Katas Raj Temples

The Pakistan Minority Youth Festival 2025, aimed at promoting interfaith harmony and youth leadership in Pakistan, was successfully held at the historic site of Katas Raj Temples.

Over 100 young leaders from across Pakistan, representing Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and other minority communities, participated in the festival.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, attended the festival as the chief guest, while Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Saifullah Khokhar, the Deputy Commissioner of Chakwal, and other provincial and federal representatives were also present.

The festival featured various dialogue sessions, cultural programs, and training workshops, all aimed at fostering national unity, mutual respect, and interfaith harmony.

Speaking to the participants, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, said:

“In Pakistan, people of all religions and beliefs enjoy equal rights. The Government of Pakistan fully supports all initiatives that promote social harmony and national integration. Katas Raj serves as a center for interfaith organizations, and the Evacuee Trust Property Board ETPB has developed a master plan for the renovation and further improvement of the Katas Raj Temples.”

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, in his address, stated:

“The development of Pakistan is not possible without the inclusion and contribution of minority communities. We must work together to build a Pakistan where equal opportunities are available for all.”

During the ceremony, Additional Secretary Shrines of the Evacuee Trust Property Board ETPB Saifullah Khokhar, briefed the participants about Katas Raj Temples and ongoing development projects.

Albert David, Director of SALT (Social Awareness and Leadership Training), said:

“These young people are the bright future of Pakistan. Their passion and vision have sparked a new ray of hope.”

Other participants also expressed their views, stating that the festival was a life-changing experience for them, and they are returning to their communities with a renewed commitment to promoting harmony and unity in the county.