Minister gifts scooter to thalassemia patient

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited Sundas Foundation in Lahore, where she spent time with children battling thalassemia, distributed gifts among them, and offered her support and encouragement. During her visit, Azma Bokhari personally handed over a special gift – a scooter – to a young thalassemia patient on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, an act that brought immense joy to the child and her family. In her address, Azma Bokhari praised the Sundas Foundation, calling it one of the greatest contributions of renowned journalist Munnu Bhai. She emphasized that Munnu Bhai rendered invaluable services not only in the field of journalism but also in the humanitarian effort of supporting children suffering from thalassemia. Highlighting the seriousness of thalassemia, the Minister stated that children affected by this disease require continuous blood transfusions. She made a heartfelt appeal to the public, urging citizens to come forward and donate blood generously to help save the lives of these innocent children. Azma Bokhari reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to taking every possible step for the welfare and support of children suffering from thalassemia and other critical illnesses.