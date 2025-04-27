China film festival blows life into Pakistan’s film industry: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the holding of the China Film Festival in Lahore is a breath of fresh air for Pakistan’s film industry. She added that China’s collaboration with Pakistan in the film sector, much like its support in other fields, is highly commendable. The Punjab government is eager to see the film industry progress alongside other sectors.

She expressed these views while attending the China Film Festival held in Lahore. The Minister highlighted that cooperation between China and Pakistan in the field of cinema has the potential to bring the two nations even closer. She emphasized that both countries could work extensively together in film and cultural domains, fostering deeper ties between their people.

Azma Bokhari further stated that the Punjab government is making significant efforts for the revival of the film industry. As part of these efforts, an eight-member committee has been formed to devise strategies for the sector’s development. She mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has shown keen interest in the growth of the film industry and has announced special grants to support its advancement.

The Minister noted that Pakistan and China could jointly produce feature films and animated films. She proposed organizing collaborative workshops for emerging talents, actors, producers, and technical experts in Lahore and Beijing to enhance technical cooperation in the film sector.

Additionally, Azma Bokhari suggested holding joint film festivals in Lahore and Shanghai, allowing people from both countries to experience and appreciate each other’s cultures more closely, thereby opening new dimensions in bilateral relations.

Concluding her remarks, Azma Bokhari praised the cultural friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed her firm belief that both nations would achieve historic milestones together in the fields of film and culture in the future.