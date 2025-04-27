Pakistani delegations participate in Auto Shanghai 2025

Officials and dealers of China-Pakistan joint-venture automakers are participating in Shanghai Auto Show 2025 in remarkable numbers.

The delegation, which included Master Changan’s dealers and team, reinforced Pakistan’s significance in Changan’s global strategy.

Changan Pakistan’s officials said that it made history at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025 by bringing the largest delegation of 50 representatives to the event. It is also the largest in Pakistan’s history, it added. The delegation also participated in the 2025 Changan Automobile Overseas Partners Conference, where the Pakistan venture was announced as a strategic part of Changan’s global vision under the Vast Ocean Plan. The delegation also experienced Changan’s lineup through test drives and explored the brand’s latest innovations, its digital intelligence factory and Global R&D Centre, it said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of dealers and team members of Haval Pakistan, a JV of Pakistan’s Sazgar Engineering and China’s Great Wall Motors, also participated in the Shanghai Auto Show. GWM Pakistan won 10 awards at the GWM Annual Awards 2025, Haval Pakistan said. “It is the 2nd highest tally among contestants from 80 countries”, according to Abuzar Butt, DGM Marketing at Sazgar.

MG Motors Pakistan, a JV between China’s SAIC Motors and Pakistan’s JW SEZ Group, said separately that it was appointed as an official distributor for IM Brands at the Shanghai Auto Show 2025. The 21st Shanghai Int’l Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) is underway in Shanghai from April 23 till May 2, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Sunday.