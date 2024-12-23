£190m case: Imran’s legal team informed of decision delay

An accountability court in Islamabad has notified the legal representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, that the verdict in the £190 million reference case will not be announced today.

According to Express News, sources within the accountability court stated that the decision in the high-profile case involving the PTI founder and his wife will not be delivered on the scheduled date.

Court staff have informed PTI’s legal team that the next hearing date for the case will be provided today at the accountability court in Sector G-11.

It is anticipated that on the newly announced date, the court may issue its verdict regarding the reference filed against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.