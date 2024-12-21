Pakistan-sponsored resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-determination” has been adopted by the UN General Assembly with consensus.

The resolution reaffirms unequivocal support for right to self-determination for people under foreign occupation, colonial domination and subjugation and calls upon states responsible for such acts to cease immediately their military intervention, occupation of foreign countries and territories as well as acts of repression, discrimination, exploitation and maltreatment. The resolution has been receiving similar endorsement every year since 1981.

Our ministry of foreign affairs feels that the passage of the resolution by the General Assembly represents a diplomatic triumph for Pakistan in keeping the issue in the limelight and reminding the world community and the UN of its obligation towards people around the world fighting for their right of self-determination.

Since this resolution talks in general terms about the right of self-determination in conformity with principles enshrined in the UN charter without mentioning the Kashmir or Palestine specifically, in my view it does not have any significance other than a routine ritualistic exercise.

The right of the people to self-determination is a cardinal principle in modern international law. The concept of self-determination evolved as a by-product of the doctrine of nationalism. After World War II, the promotion of self-determination among subject peoples became one of the chief goals of the UN. Even its predecessor League of Nations also recognized this principle.

Since 1989, Indian forces have killed more than hundred thousand people in Kashmir, raping thousands of women and demolishing thousands of structures.

Article 1(2) of Chapter I of the UN Charter enunciates the right of self-determination as one of its objectives. Pursuant to that objective the UN has adopted myriad of resolutions in the context of different conflicts around the world particularly Palestine and Kashmir. Resolution 2649 adopted in 1970 not only recognizes the right of self-determination of the subjugated people but also reiterates the adoption of any means by the concerned people to win their right of self-determination.

But the regrettable reality is that the powers that be, have been supporting it selectively and the UN has also failed to fulfill its obligations in this regard. Kashmir dispute and the Palestinian issue are ranting examples of this reality.

India in spite of acceptance of the UN Resolutions regarding holding of a plebiscite to determine the accession of Kashmir to either Pakistan or India and repeated assurances to Pakistan, reneged to her pledges and declared Kashmir as its integral part in 1957. The UN rejecting the Indian action through its resolutions 91 and 122 reiterated that the question of accession of Kashmir could only be resolved through a plebiscite held under the auspices of UN. But it took no practical steps beyond that to have its resolutions implemented.

The denial of the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir ultimately forced them to initiate armed struggle to shake off the Indian yoke which was quite in conformity with the UN resolutions justifying such eventuality. However Indian security forces used ruthless force to crush the uprising. Since 1989 it has killed more than hundred thousand people, raping thousands of women and demolishing thousands of structures. Human Rights organization including Amnesty International published regular reports on violation of human rights in IIOJ&K by the Indian security forces but the so-called champions of human rights looked the other way.

Modi government has given a new twist to the issue by ending special status of IIOJ&K by repealing Article 370 of the Indian constitution on 5th August 2019, dividing the territory into two parts and making them part of the Indian union which constitutes an affront to the UN and the world community. Though Pakistan which is a party to the dispute raised the issue at the UN and also sensitized the global community regarding Indian defiance of UN resolutions and the blatant violation of human rights in IIOJ&K no discernible effort was made either by the UN or the champions of human rights and proponents of the right of self-determination to put pressure on India to rescind her decision or explain the violation of human rights there.

Same is the case in regards to the Palestinian issue. Israel continues genocide of the people of Palestine in spite of ceasefire resolutions and declaration of her actions as genocide by the International court of justice. It is also carrying out attacks in Lebanon and Syria with impunity. UN and world community is helpless because this genocide is supported and abetted by a super power and its allies. Passage of resolutions is meaningless without their implementation.

It needs to be understood that global politics is conducted keeping in view the commercial and strategic interests which take precedence over principles enshrined in the UN Charter, morality and compassion. It is a ruthless reality of this world.

As far as passage of the resolution on right of self-determination and its declaration as diplomatic triumph by our ministry of foreign affairs is concerned it is quintessential of a famous couplet of Ghalib which goes like this: Ghalib we know the reality of paradise but nevertheless it is a good idea to console our heart.

The ability of a nation to influence or manage international relations to its advantage is contingent upon its worth reflected through its economic and military strength. The additional element in this regard is the alignment of a country’s interests with those nations who have the power to influence and change the course of global politics. We may be a nuclear power but our economic situation, perennial political instability and the fact that Pakistan is still a third world country puts constraints on our ability to manage international affairs to our liking. If we evaluate our position in view of the foregoing realities it will help us in shedding the misconceptions that we entertain about our position in the comity of nations.

Well having said that I do recognize the necessity of remaining engaged with the international community and raising our voice at the international forums on the issues of concern to us. Leaving the field open to our enemies or detractors is not advisable at all. However, our top priority should be to put our own house in order. It is obligatory on all the stakeholders to get together and use their collective wisdom to winch the country out of the political and economic crisis. Politicking can wait for better times. Sooner this realization sinks in the better. We need to catapult our country to a position where the global community not only listens to us but also stands with us in resolving the issues of our interest.

The writer is a former diplomat and freelance columnist.