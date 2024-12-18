Punjab announces winter break for schools across province

Punjab’s education department has announced winter holidays for all public and private schools in the province. According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, the winter break will span 24 days across the province. “All public and private schools in Punjab will observe winter holidays from December 20 to January 10,” the notification stated. In Murree, schools will remain closed for an extended period due to severe cold. “Winter holidays in Murree will begin on December 20 and last until February 28,” the notification added. After the winter break, schools across Punjab will resume on January 13 2025, following the routine weekend holidays on January 11 and 12. The notification also stressed the mandatory use of face masks within school premises to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols.