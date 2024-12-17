French envoy, Punjab P&D Board ink declaration of intent

French Ambassador H.E. Nicolas Galey and P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here Monday signed a declaration of intent, reinforcing the French government’s commitment to fight air pollution and smog in Punjab through a grant of 1.2 million Euros.

The agreement demonstrates the strong commitment of the French government to support Punjab in its fight against air pollution and smog. To address the pressing issue of air pollution and its direct connection with urban mobility and solid waste management, the Planning and Development Board, in collaboration with the French Development Agency (AFD), also organized an interactive workshop at the AKS Auditorium of P&D Board Lahore.

The workshop was a key part of the Inception Mission of AFD Pakistan, with participation from AIRPARIF and SYCTOM, two leading French entities specializing in air pollution control, urban mobility, and solid waste management.

The mission, financed by the French Embassy, marks a significant step in strengthening the ongoing collaboration between the Government of Punjab and AFD under the FEXTE Air Pollution initiative. The workshop aimed to share knowledge, explore innovative solutions, and strengthen the technical capabilities of Punjab to tackle the region’s air quality challenges. The funding secured through this collaboration will expand the scope of the initiative, and French environmental experts will offer their full expertise to help reduce hazardous air pollutants in Punjab.

The collaborative effort under the FEXTE Air Pollution initiative reflects both countries’ determination to improve urban sustainability and create healthier, more livable cities. As the project progresses, stakeholders will continue to work together to implement effective, long-term solutions to the region’s environmental challenges.

Speaking at the session, Chairman P&D Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, emphasized the urgency of addressing air pollution and its multidimensional impact on public health, the environment, and the economy. He thanked the French Ambassador for his presence and commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

French Ambassador H.E. Nicolas Galey also highlighted the impact of climate change and expressed his hopes for mutual understanding and further collaboration in the future.

P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Economic Counsellor French Embassy, Mr. Laurent Chopiton, AFD South Asia Regional Director Mr. Yazid Bensaid, AFD Country Director Mr. Vincent Thevenot, CEO of the Urban Unit Omer Masud, AFD Urban Specialist Ahsan Paracha, DG of AIRPARIF Ms. Karine Leger, Project Manager at Syctom Ms. Nathalie Amiot, Assistant Chief of External Capital Assistance at P&D Board Omer Liquate Randhawa, and representatives from the Urban Unit, Agriculture, Transport, Industries and other departments concerned attended the workshop.