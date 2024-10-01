PCB announces ticket prices for England Tests

Pakistan will play three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi from 7 to 28 October as tickets would be available at a low price of PKR 50.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) free entrance to fans in general enclosure on opening day of both Test matches in Multan; Premium enclosures free for public on the first day of the third Test in Rawalpindi.

Tickets will be available online today from 1700 PST at PCB.tcs.com.pk and physical tickets will be available from 4 October at different outlets (details attached). Entry to the match will only be allowed on printed tickets, which spectators will be able to get from designated TCS centres.

The tickets for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England will go on sale online today from 1700 PST at PCB.tcs.com.pk. Also, to facilitate fans, the physical tickets will be available to purchase from different outlets from 4 October after 0900am (details attached).

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, with the first and second Test matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) from 7 to 19 October. The third Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from 24 to 28 October.

Also, box offices outside match venues (MCS and RCS) will be operational a day prior to the Test matches.

To encourage fans to come in large numbers, the entrance to the General enclosures (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) will be free on opening day of both Test matches in Multan. Additionally, entry to the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free for the first day of the Rawalpindi Test as well.