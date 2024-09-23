57 paisa per unit relief likely for August under FCA

The consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) are likely to get 57 paisa per unit relief in tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for month of August. In a petition to the power regulator National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs has sought 57 paisa reduction in power tariff for August. The reference price for month of July was fixed as Rs 9.387 per unit but the actual cost remained at Rs 8.812 per unit, it said in the petition. A total of 13,179 GWh electricity worth Rs 98,750 million was generated while 12,752 GWh worth Rs 112,375 million including previous adjustment Rs 15,639 million was delivered to DISCOs.